General News
Zambia Police have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases

By Chief Editor
INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has disclosed that Police have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases that characterised the country sometime in the past.

Mr. Kajoba said most cases called for further investigations as they were not logically concluded.

He said the perpetrators and all those who played a role in the gassing incidences should never feel at easy as the cases were still active with the Police.

Mr. Kajoba said this yesterday during the official opening of the Criminal Investigators workshop held at Zambia Police Training College in Lusaka.

“As you may be aware, we have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases that characterised our country sometime in the past and were not logically concluded,” Mr. Kajoba said.

He added that his Command was in a hurry to build capacity for Criminal Investigations Officers in order for them to catch up and effectively combat both old and emerging crime trends.

Mr Kajoba said a number of cases were under investigations such as the alleged abduction of Pamela Chisupa and other cases of interest including the abuse of social media among others.
