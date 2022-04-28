9.5 C
Gary Nkombo should step Down, says PF as the urge Human Rights Commission to go beyond Condemnation

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has demanded that Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo should step down as a Minister on his own accord.

In a statement made available to the media, PF acting Secretary-General Nickson Chilangwa said that if Mr Kombo does not step down on his own, the party will be left with no choice but to escalate the matter further, without spelling out the specifics.

Mr Chilangwa said that his party refused to accept what it described as a half-hearted apology that Gary Nkombo, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has rendered, adding that Mr Kombo was forced to apologise out of public outrage and not because he is remorseful for what he described as his sadistic behaviour against the poor woman and her children.

Mr Chilangwa also said that the Minister did is criminal and is punishable by law, saying that according to Articles 15 and 18 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, subjecting a person to inhumane or degrading treatment is a criminal offence.

Mr Chilangwa said that the Section 231 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia states that: “Any person who unlawfully, and with intent to injure or annoy another, causes any poison or noxious thing to be administered to, or taken by any person, and thereby endangers his life, or does him some grievous harm, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding fourteen years”

Mr Chilangwa said that, as a Minister, it is his duty and responsibility of Mr Nkombo to protect the poor and the weak, especially women and children against any form of abuse or ill-treatment.

Mr Chilangwa further said that, instead of destroying the source of livelihood for our poor mothers brewing Kachasu, the UPND Government should engage them and offer alternative sources of income-generating activities.

Mr Chalangwa also took a swipe at the Human Rights Commission for merely condemning the vile behaviour of Mr Nkombo, saying that falls short of the expectations of the Zambian people.

Mr Chilangwa urged the Commission to not just end at issuing statements of condemnation; they must take appropriate legal action against the minister to make him an example to others that such wanton abuse of human rights shall not be condoned.

