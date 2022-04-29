Red Arrows assistant coach Kalililo Kakonje says they will give it their best shot to complete a double this season when they face Napsa Stars in Saturday’s 2022 ABSA Cup final at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows head into the ABSA Cup final a week after clinching their second-ever FAZ Super League title with a game to spare that left outgoing champions Zesco United to settle for second best, also with a match in hand.

And now on Saturday, Arrows have an opportunity to get their debut double after failing to do so in 2004.

“I think pressure will always be there in football. If you look at Napsa Stars; for me, they are also looking at getting a double after they have already getting promoted this season to the Super Division,” Kalililo said, and who is also Arrows goalkeeper coach.

“So going into this fixture, both teams are going into this game hoping to end this season on a high.”

Arrows face a Napsa side that has not only made an instant return to the FAZ Super League following their demotion in the 2019/2020 season, but also reached the ABSA Cup final after beating two big top-flight sides.

Napsa eliminated 2015 winners Green Buffaloes on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals.

They also did the same thing against 2018 champions Nkana in the semifinals after the match ended 0-0.

“We are both looking to end the season with two big achievements so we are going into this final wanting to win it but we must also understand what Napsa Stars are capable of doing,” Kalililo said.

“They even eliminated two very good Premier Division teams in the competition so we understand what they are bringing to the table and we have prepared adequately for them and hopefully we will get the result tomorrow.”