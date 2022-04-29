Napsa Stars are itching for this Saturday’s ABSA Cup final against Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa coach Perry Mutapa said the final against Arrows, who have just won the Super Division title, won’t be easy.

Napsa themselves have just secured promotion back to the Super Division after a one-season hiatus.

“First of all, congratulations to the Red Arrows. I think they put up a good fight. It is not easy to win the Premier League and I think most importantly they won the league in style. They played the best football in Zambia which is very encouraging seeing as coach from another team,” Mutapa said.

“Coming to the final, I think it won’t be easy and we just have to put up a good fight. We are the underdogs but it is a final we have to put up a good fight,” he said.

Mutapa downplayed his team’s competences in attack prior to the cup final.

“Of course their striking force is very good but also in the league we are coming from we had the best defence so we are going to see,” he said.

Mutapa said Arrows must put up a good fight against the Airmen.

Both Napsa and Arrows are aiming to win their second ABSA Cup titles.