9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Can Napsa Stars Spoil Arrows ABSA Cup Ambitions?

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Can Napsa Stars Spoil Arrows ABSA Cup Ambitions?
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars are itching for this Saturday’s ABSA Cup final against Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa coach Perry Mutapa said the final against Arrows, who have just won the Super Division title, won’t be easy.

Napsa themselves have just secured promotion back to the Super Division after a one-season hiatus.

“First of all, congratulations to the Red Arrows. I think they put up a good fight. It is not easy to win the Premier League and I think most importantly they won the league in style. They played the best football in Zambia which is very encouraging seeing as coach from another team,” Mutapa said.

“Coming to the final, I think it won’t be easy and we just have to put up a good fight. We are the underdogs but it is a final we have to put up a good fight,” he said.

Mutapa downplayed his team’s competences in attack prior to the cup final.

“Of course their striking force is very good but also in the league we are coming from we had the best defence so we are going to see,” he said.

Mutapa said Arrows must put up a good fight against the Airmen.

Both Napsa and Arrows are aiming to win their second ABSA Cup titles.

Previous articleGary, The Economy and The Kachasu Fiasco

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Can Napsa Stars Spoil Arrows ABSA Cup Ambitions?

Napsa Stars are itching for this Saturday’s ABSA Cup final against Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Napsa coach...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Await Fridays 2022 Womens AFCON Draw

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape says he is not expecting any surprises in Friday evenings 2022 Women’s AFCON tournament ...
Read more

Napsa Stars Chairman Demands Team Wins 2022 ABSA Cup

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars board chairperson John Chundu has issued a rallying call to the promoted FAZ Super League side to win the 2022 ABSA Cup...
Read more

Buildcon Dent Zanaco’s Top Four Hopes

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco failed to consolidate their stay at number four on the FAZ Super League table after losing away to Buildcon on Wednesday in a...
Read more

Shepolopolo Face Botswana in Two Women’s Friendlies

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia have entered the second day of training camp in Lusaka ahead of a two-match friendly appointment against Botswana this weekend. Zambia will host...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.