Friday, April 29, 2022
Entertainment News
Eddie Black drop his first single for 2022 titled 'Mystery man'

Eddie Black released his first single for 2022 titled ‘Mystery Man‘ on his birthday, April 29th. The song was produced by Peezey Cables at Mangishi Audio Studios.

