Updated:
Eddie Black drop his first single for 2022 titled ‘Mystery man’
Entertainment News Eddie Black drop his first single for 2022 titled ‘Mystery man'
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Eddie Black drop his first single for 2022 titled ‘Mystery man’
Eddie Black released his first single for 2022 titled 'Mystery Man' on his birthday, April 29th. The song was...
More Articles In This Category
Cleo Ice Queen collaborates with Towela Kaira on “On my own”
Cleo Ice Queen collaborated with Towela Kaira on her latest single "On my own". The single is off Cleo's upcoming EP titled 'Leaders of...
Bobby V and Rotimi light up Lusaka night life
Lusaka has been stirring back to life in the last few months with a busy calendar of events in food, music, art, and sport....
Movie review : Morbius
Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at...
US RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V to perform in Lusaka alongside Cleo Ice Queen
After the successful Dru Hill concert in January, Kudu Crescent Entertainment has lined up United States RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V for a...