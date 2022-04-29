Shepolopolo kicked off their two-match friendly dates against Botswana on Friday with a home win at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia beat Botswana 1-0 but it took until the 84th minute for the deadlock to be broken through an Ochumba Lubanji goal.

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape team was wholly home-based with at least five regulars in the starting lineup led by defender Lushomo Mweemba and midfielder Mary Wilombe who captained the team.

The two sides are back in action on Monday at the same venue.

Shepolopolo and Botswana are using their two friendlies as preliminary preparations ahead of their 2022 Women’s AFCON campaign in Morocco from July 2-23.