Police in Kitwe have confirmed that notorious Kitwe Jerabo Richard Chileshe, popularly known as Chile 1, has been shot dead by his wife.

And police have arrested Annie Monta, 30, Chileshe’s wife for killing him and she has been detained at Riverside police station.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the shooting Saturday morning.

The late Chileshe and Monta resided at House number 26 Nzozi Street, Riverside in Kitwe.

“The shooting occurred at around 01 hours when the deceased came home and later picked up a quarrel with his wife and in the process, he was shot at on his left side of his back and sustained a bullet wound on the right side of his chest where the bullet came out from,” said Zulu.

“A Pistol 9mm taurus by make, silver in colour, serial number THR 43651 was used. The victim sustained a bullet wound on his left side of the back where he was shot at and on the right side of his chest where the bullet came out. He was rushed to Progress private hospital and later to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body of the deceased has since been deposited to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The firearm with one empty cartilage was recovered from the scene, arrest made.”