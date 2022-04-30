9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 30, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kitwe jerabo, Chile 1 shot dead by wife

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Kitwe jerabo, Chile 1 shot dead by wife
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Kitwe have confirmed that notorious Kitwe Jerabo Richard Chileshe, popularly known as Chile 1, has been shot dead by his wife.

And police have arrested Annie Monta, 30, Chileshe’s wife for killing him and she has been detained at Riverside police station.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the shooting Saturday morning.

The late Chileshe and Monta resided at House number 26 Nzozi Street, Riverside in Kitwe.

“The shooting occurred at around 01 hours when the deceased came home and later picked up a quarrel with his wife and in the process, he was shot at on his left side of his back and sustained a bullet wound on the right side of his chest where the bullet came out from,” said Zulu.

“A Pistol 9mm taurus by make, silver in colour, serial number THR 43651 was used. The victim sustained a bullet wound on his left side of the back where he was shot at and on the right side of his chest where the bullet came out. He was rushed to Progress private hospital and later to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body of the deceased has since been deposited to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The firearm with one empty cartilage was recovered from the scene, arrest made.”

Previous articleShepolopolo-Cameroon Set For Grudge Showdown at 2022 Womens AFCON

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kitwe jerabo, Chile 1 shot dead by wife

Police in Kitwe have confirmed that notorious Kitwe Jerabo Richard Chileshe, popularly known as Chile 1, has been shot...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Court Bailiffs on the Copperbelt have seize Lusambo’s properties in Ndola

General News Chief Editor - 24
Court Bailiffs on the Copperbelt have seized a vehicle and household property at the house of Patriotic Front (PF) Kabushi Member of Parliament and...
Read more

Kabushi PF asks Lamba Chiefs to defend Lusambo

General News Chief Editor - 21
Opposition PF Kabushi Constituency Vice Chairman Febian Mwanza has appealed to traditional leaders on the Copperbelt to come out and defend Bowman Lusambo from...
Read more

HH wonders why Lusaka City Council officers have not been paid their salary arrears

General News Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema has wondered why Lusaka City Council officers have not been paid despite his government ensuring that the salary arrears for all...
Read more

Local miners in Chifunabuli urged to get licences

General News Chief Editor - 1
Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has called for the enforcement of the Law in dealing with illegal mining activities in Chifunabuli District. Mr Chilundika...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.