The Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) has called on the government to increase its shareholdings in new Mines in the North Western Province.

ZFE representative Mark Salim said the only way the government can spearhead diversification in the mining sector is if it increases its shareholding in newly found mines such as Kasenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga District.

Mr Salim says once the government has more say in the running of early found mines in the Province, it will lead to job creation and security in the mining sector.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Labour Day in Solwezi, Mr. Salim urged the government to realise the economic potential that gold mining presents in the country.

And the Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia has called on the government to implement mechanisms that will curb the high cost of living in the country.

Union Representative, Ng’onga Tembo said the current cost of living is too high for an ordinary employee who are the majority of the Zambian work force.

Meanwhile, North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu has called on Trade Unions to work together and lobby for their members’ welfare.

Mr. Lihefu said government cannot work with Trade unions if they are not united and do not speak with one voice.