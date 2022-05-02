With the kickoff of the 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers exactly a month away, Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic will be hoping injury setbacks sustained by a couple of his key players in action for their respective clubs over the weekend are not long-term.

=SOUTH AFRICA

In was Nedbank Cup semifinal weekend in the PSL that saw South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns reach the final following a 2-1 away win over Royal AM on Saturday.

Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench.

Sundowns will play holders Marumo Gallants in the final on May 28 at The Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

=DENMARK

-Midtiylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya played the first 57 minutes for the second placed side in Sunday’s top-two clash against FC Copenhagen that ended 0-0.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda started for promotion chasing Horsens’ 1-0 away win over Hvidovre and was later substituted in stoppage time

Horsens are third after Friday’s win over the number four club.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Clatous Chama started for second placed Simba SC in Saturdays’ Kariakoo Derby against arch-foes and runaway league leaders Young Africans that ended 0-0.

He was replaced at the start of the second half by compatriot Rally Bwalya.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika started for Inter Miami in Sunday’s 2-0 away loss at New England Revolution but was substituted in the 19th minute with a muscle injury.

His replacement Jairo Quinteros compounded Inter Miami’s woes when he was sent off in the 76th minute for a second bookable offence that saw the visitors finish with ten men.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Fashion Sakala scored his debut Old Firm Derby goal when he netted a 67th minute equalizer against Celtic in Sundays 1-1 away draw in a match he played the full 90 minutes.

Celtic stays six points ahead of the defending champions who are second on the log.



-Raith Rovers: Defender Frankie Musonda was substituted in the 63rd minute of fifth placed Raith’s 1-1 home draw against leaders Kilmarnock.

=RUSSIA

Arsenal Tula are in action on Monday evening at home against Nizhny Novogorod.



=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Enock Mwepu limped off in the 63rd minute with a suspected groin injury in Saturday’s 3-0 away win over Wolves.

-Leicester City: Patson Daka’s dry spell continued on Sunday and substituted in the 67th minute in Leicester’s 3-1 away loss at Tottenham.