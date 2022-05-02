9.5 C
HH wants NAPSA to transition towards a partial access model-State House

State House has said that President Hakainde Hichilema’s emphasis on the need for NAPSA to transition towards a partial access model which allows contributors to tap into their contributions at the peak of their work is a clear demonstration of his desire to see workers given the opportunity to invest for the future.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said that President Hichilema is aware of the challenges workers face when attempting to source conventional capital, including high-interest rates and demanding collateral requirements.

He said this is why he is placing a high premium on the success of the proposed public pension reforms for partial access to contributions so that these traditional challenges can be mitigated.

Mr Bwalya said that the President and the new administration are deeply passionate about the role of the private sector in spurring sustainable economic growth through aggressive job creation and that the government has established the Public-Private Dialogue Forum so that traditional barriers to private sector-led growth can rapidly be resolved.

Mr Bwalya said that President Hichilema has further demonstrated his commitment to broader and inclusive legislative representation for women, the youth and the differently-abled by prodding the need to progressively transition towards a proportional representation parliamentary model.

He said that this will ensure public policy becomes more and better inclusive of the needs of women, the youth and the differently-abled in society.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema has cautions pension funds against abusing workers contributions

