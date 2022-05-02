Vice President Mutale Nalumango has called on the Private Sector especially the mines to play an important role in the creation of decent jobs for Zambians.

Mrs Nalumango said this in Kitwe during Labour Day Celebrations under the theme “Accelerating Social-Economic Transformation through sustainable and Job creation amidst Covid 19?.

And Mrs. Nalumango disclosed that the government is engaging various stakeholders to establish more industries on the Copperbelt to take advantage of the Copper.

The Vice President observed that engagements with partners as well as agreements with the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- will ensure value addition to the Copper being mined.

She said the agreements signed recently are a clear testimony of the new dawn administration’s commitment to ensuring a great future for the Copperbelt and the country as a whole.

The Vice President said the UPND government has laid a strong foundation capable of accelerating Social-Economic development through private sector participation.

She has further assured that government will work towards addressing bottlenecks that affect the growth of the Private Sector.

And Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) General Secretary Cosmas Mukuka urged the government to put in place measures that will focus on creating Jobs and raising productivity levels as Covid 19 measures are relaxed.

And Zambia Federation of Employers Chief Executive Officer Harrington Chibanda called for the need to address skills mismatch and gaps in the Country.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mutale Nalumango has called for professionalism among Civil Servants to avoid being used by politicians like the case was in the previous administration.

Speaking upon arrival at Peter Zuze Air force Base in Ndola for a one day working visit, Mrs. Nalumango said the UPND Administration will not allow institutions like the police to be abused but will ensure they operate professionally.

The Vice President said President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that under his administration the rule of law will prevail.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nalumango has urged citizens to trust President Hakainde Hichilema because he is on the right path in transforming the country’s economy.

She said the new dawn administration will not segregate on who benefits but will ensure every Zambian gets a share.

Mrs. Nalumango said this can be evidenced by the equitable distribution of Constituency Development Fund -CDF- as well as recruitment of Health and Education Workers.

And Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo said the people in the province are happy with the leadership of the UPND.

Mr. Matambo said the increased CDF, free education and recruitment of government workers has cheered the people in the Province.

He further said he has engaged the Ministry of Local Government to address delays in the approval of CDF projects.