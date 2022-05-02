Governance Activist Rueben Lifuka has implored the UPND Administration to develop a comprehensive strategy in the fight against corruption.

Mr Lifuka says part of this strategy should include rebuilding confidence in the entire anti-corruption establishment.

In an interview with Hot FM News, Mr Lifuka said currently, there is very low public trust in the anti-corruption establishment. Mr Lifuka says previous administrations have offered lip service to the fight against corruption, saying the UPND needs to demonstrate that it will not fall into the same trap.

He said in the absence of corresponding actions to address the corruption problem, the UPND administration risk being written off by Zambians that they too are just offering lip service to the corruption fight.