Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has directed Local government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo to quickly approve signatories on approved Constituency Development Funds (CDF) projects to allow work to start.

Mrs Nalumango has called for the speedy implementation of CDF projects to enable people to start benefiting from the funds.

She however notes that the Ministry of Local Government is doing everything possible to approve the signatories but says the challenges affecting the implementation of the exercise should be shared as a means to find solutions.

Mrs Nalumango told ZANIS that the Minister should quickly respond to the approved projects so that the funds released in the first quarter can be utilized.

She expressed concern that funds released in the first quarter have not yet been utilized further stressing that government wants to see projects running so 5that more money can be released.

The Vice President also implored Members of Parliament, Ward Development Committees and other stakeholders to prioritise water reticulation as they identify the various CDF projects.

Mrs Nalumango said proper water reticulation remains key to human survival and that it should be one of the first things Zambians should do using CDF.

She also cautioned that government will not entertain the importation of labour on CDF related projects but rather the locals should be allowed to fully participate in projects.

Concern has been raised by some ward development committees that the Ministry of Local Government is taking long to approve the signatories to the various constituency accounts to allow successful applicants to start accessing the funds.