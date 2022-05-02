9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 2, 2022
Updated:

Zambia lost more than 300 health workers to COVID-19-Masebo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editor

ZAMBIA lost more than 300 health workers to COVID-19 from the time the pandemic broke out in the country two years ago.

And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has paid tribute to all health workers across the country for being resilient in the fight against life-threatening diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Masebo was speaking during her routine COVID-19 update at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka.

She has encouraged all health workers who are not vaccinated to do so.

Ms Masebo said the Ministry will re-launch the COVID vaccination, on May 14, 2022, after the first one launched by President Hakainde Hichilema.

She said local authorities will be engaged because they are close to communities.

Ms Masebo expressed concern that a lot of money is being spent on vaccines and people are shunning the exercise resulting in some vaccines expiring.

And Ms Masebo said in the last 24 hours, 22 New COVID 19 cases out of 1-thousand and 4 tests were carried out.

She said Eastern and Luapula Provinces have not recorded any new cases, giving the positivity for the country at 2-percent with no death recorded.

Ms Masebo has however stressed the need for members of the public to continue observing the five golden rules.

And Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Luckson Kasonka said after the 4th wave many health workers started getting vaccinated.

