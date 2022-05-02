By Venus N Msyani

Every single day Zambians are being led to the conclusion that President Hakainde Hichilema is too protective of his ministers to govern the country fairly.

For example, when United Party for National Development (UPND) officials are accused of corruption and they deny, the president easily believes them. Even when there is evidence to prove the allegation.

Few days ago, pictures of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Honorable Stanley Kakubo visiting a Chinese owned company, Sinoma Cement Plant emerged on social media. The minister is seen leaving with what looks like a briefcase.

The content of a briefcase is unknown. Some think Hon. Kakubo went to Sinoma to receive bribe and are demanding that President Hakainde should fire him.

At a press conference in Lusaka on Monday April 25th , President Hichilema said he is not going to fire Hon. Kakubo. According to President Hakainde, he had a conversation with the minister and was told he visited Sinoma to buy cement and they gave him a calendar and a diary.

For that reason, HH announced that he doesn’t find Kakubo guilty. “Maybe he should not have accepted that,” President Hakainde said in a protective tone.

HH accuses media of trying to twist the story, which makes him sound even more protective.

Those President Hakainde calls clique of thieves denies having stolen from Zambian people. The president doesn’t believe them. Without proper evidence to prove that indeed they stole, some have already lost properties to the government.

This time the Minister of Local Government Gary Nkombo is recorded in a video forcing a woman and her children to drink illicit local brew beer called Kachasu.

Kachasu kills and is clear Hon. Nkombo is very much aware of that. Is head in the video telling the woman “mupaya bana baanzanu naimwe imwani” (you kill your friends children you also drink), which implies that the minister meant to kill.

His action has evoked a call for his dismissal, but it is very possible President Hakainde Hichilema protective nature will save him. He is very protective towards his ministers.

Will wait and see.