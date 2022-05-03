Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has been arrested by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) officers. Mr Lusambo was arrested immediately after coming out of the courtroom at Lusaka Magistrate court where he is facing another charge.

An unidentified officer accompanied by two armed officers informed Mr Lusambo that he was under arrest after coming out of the courtroom.

The officer did not however explain the offence for which Mr Lusambo has been arrested. Mr Lusambo has then driven away from the Lusaka Magistrate court premise.

Efforts to get ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe failed as the phones were not reachable.

However, Patriotic Front acting President Hon. Given Lubinda said that the arrest of Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo is an abuse of power.

Speaking after he visited Hon. Lusambo who is detained at Kabwata police station in Lusaka, on allegations that he is interfering with witnesses, Mr Lubinda said Zambians should now start paying attention to what Archbishop Banda said about the abuse of power.

He said it is a wanton abuse of power for the sitting Head of State to use a press briefing to express anger against individuals. Mr. Lubinda said it is clear that all State machinery is operating on the instructions of President Hichilema because most of the people he mentioned during his last presser have been arrested. Mr. Lubinda, the former Kabwata lawmaker and Justice Minister said the decision to arrest Hon. Lusambo is directly interfering with the powers of the judiciary which granted him bail.

“Hon. Lusambo was granted bail by the magistrate after he was previously arrested and if he did anything wrong he was supposed to be presented before a magistrate that granted him bail. His arrest is interfering with the powers of the judiciary, how is Lusambo even interfering with the witnesses when he does not even know them, ” Hon. Lubinda said.

He has since urged Zambians to stand up and defend human dignity and rights.

“Zambians including praise singers be on the lookout because you are no longer safe, the day you will say something that does not sit well with President Hichilema, you will be arrested. Zambians stand up and defend human dignity and rights. President Hichilema should start handling politics in a civil manner,” Mr. Lubinda said.