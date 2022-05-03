Heads of anti-corruption agencies from the Commonwealth’s 19 African member states are set to gather in Kigali, Rwanda, from 3 – 7 May 2022 for a major conference that will seek to boost regional crime-fighting efforts.

Now in its 12th year, the Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa will be convened under the theme ‘Combating Corruption for Good Governance and Sustainable Development in Africa’.

Organised by the Commonwealth Secretariat in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda, the conference will bring together members of the Association of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, senior government officials, relevant international organisations, civil society, policymakers, and development partners to address key priorities towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 16, share knowledge and good practices, discuss the impacts of corruption on sustainable development in Africa, and innovative approaches in the fight against corruption.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, said:

“Corruption is a serious threat to sustainable and equitable development. Every dollar lost to corruption is a dollar lost to investing in a child’s education, healthcare or much-needed infrastructure. That is why the Commonwealth Secretariat has made preventing and countering corruption a top priority.

But to do this, collaboration and cooperation between our member states will be critical if we are to successfully meet the challenge of corruption. By coming together, we can build the prosperous future we want for the generations to come. And the Commonwealth Secretariat stands ready to support member states in this endeavour as part of its mandate to strengthen democratic societies and good governance, and advance a free, just, and peaceful Commonwealth.”

Dr Roger Koranteng, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Adviser and Head of Public Sector Governance, said:

“The conference will provide a timely assessment of the progress member countries have made towards achieving SDG Goal 16 and a platform for the sharing of country, regional and international experiences by Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies, International Organisations, and experts.

Anti-corruption agencies will have the opportunity to engage with their counterparts and international experts on issues of mutual influence, opening space for capacity building and collaboration in the fight against corruption.

We look forward to welcoming you in Kigali, for a successful conference.”

The Conference has been held annually since its inception in 2011 and is part of the Secretariat’s mission to help governments, judges, the police, and other public institutions tackle systemic corruption by sharing best practices, training, and policy research.