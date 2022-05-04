9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

FAZ Sets Chipolopolo-Comoros AFCON Qualifier Date

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has confirmed the date of Chipolopolo’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifier home game against Comoros.

FAZ spokesperson told LT Sports that Chipolopolo will host Comoros on June 11 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The game will be a match-day-two fixture after kicking off away to Cote d’Ivoire that is tentatively set for June 4 in Abidjan.

Points against 2023 AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire will not count in Group H because they are classified as friendlies.

Lesotho complete Group H and will face Zambia this September in a Group H doubleheader.

Meanwhile, this will be Zambia and Comoros third -ever meeting since they clashed in the 2012 AFCON qualifiers.

Chipolopolo beat Comoros 4-0 on September 5, 2010 and won 2-1 away in the final leg exactly a year later on September 4 en route to finishing top of Group C.

