9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Roan hospital transformed into doctors’ training centre

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Roan hospital transformed into doctors’ training centre
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has transformed Roan Antelope General Hospital in Luanshya district into a training center for trainee doctors.

Roan Antelope General Hospital Superintendent, Patrick Musonda, disclosed that the institution will be transforming trainee doctors into full-time doctors.

Dr Musonda said the hospital will soon receive eight trainee doctors to kick start the programme.

“Being a referral hospital for all hospitals in Luanshya, Masaiti and Mpongwe hospitals, we are transforming the hospital into a training centre and we will soon be receiving the first set of eight trainee doctors who will be transformed into full time doctors at the end of the training,” he said.

He disclosed that the hospital has so far received three senior resident medical officers and will receive more senior consultants to help in the training.

“We have so far received a consultant in pediatrics and I am one of the consultants in general surgery. We will receive another consultant in internal medicines, obstetrician and gynecology and we will also be calling in an urologist periodically for male patients to make sure that the hospital has comprehensive treatment,” he disclosed.

Dr. Musonda added that the move will enhance a well incorporated service delivery and also help bring the health service closer to the people.

Roan General Hospital is a referral hospital for Luanshya, Masaiti and Mpongwe districts and caters for over 450,000 people.

Previous articleFlu-like illness at UNZA not Covid-19-Masebo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Roan hospital transformed into doctors’ training centre

The government has transformed Roan Antelope General Hospital in Luanshya district into a training center for trainee doctors. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Early marriages and teenage pregnancies still persistent on the Copperbelt

General News Chief Editor - 4
The government says early marriages and teenage pregnancies among girls are still persistent on the Copperbelt province. Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo says a girl...
Read more

Zambians should resist the attempt by the US to set up the AFRICOM office-Fred M’membe

General News Chief Editor - 14
Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has said that setting up a United States Africa Command Office in Zambia has serious implications for the...
Read more

NGOCC calls for enactment of the Access to Information bill

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Non-Governmental Gender Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has urged all stakeholders and the government to facilitate an environment for the press to operate freely....
Read more

President Hichilema saddened by Chikwanda’s death

General News Chief Editor - 16
President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed sadness at the death of former Minister of Finance in the Patriotic Front (PF) government, Alexander Chikwanda. Mr Chikwanda, who...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.