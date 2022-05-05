9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 5, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia and Namibian Govt to sign MOU for gas, oil pipeline construction

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy Zambia and Namibian Govt to sign MOU for gas, oil pipeline construction
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

The Zambian and Namibian governments are next month expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of a Gas and Oil pipeline from Windhoek into Lusaka.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Siavonga District Commissioner Geoffrey Jakopo at his office.

Mr.Kapala said the oil pipeline will help reduce the cost of petroleum products in the country.

He disclosed that the project, which is expected to take three to four years to be complete, will have its main gas and oil power station in Lusaka.

Mr. Kapala has also called for the prudent management of water resources following the poor rainfall recorded this year.

Mr.Kapala said the rainfall pattern did not perform as expected and this could result in the Kariba Dam recording water levels three meters lower than last year.

He, however, said the government is keen in ensuring that the resource is well managed so that it does not affect the production of electricity.

“We will ensure that we engage Zimbabwe on how well we can manage the resource equitably because if we do not do so this could cost hydro power production.” he said.

Meanwhile, Siavonga Member of Parliament Darius Mulunda has called on the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) through the office of the Energy Minister to help connect the villages to electricity.

Mr.Mulunda said it is sad to note that while Siavonga District houses the biggest power station in the country, many rural households are not electrified.

“When the Lake Kariba Dam was being built, one of the things promised to those who were displaced from the lake area was electricity in their homes, but up to now that commitment has not been actualized,” he said

The Siavonga lawmaker also called on the minister to engage ZESCO on the lighting of the central business district.

He said the district needs street lighting and this can only be achieved if ZESCO could come on board and provide lighting at no cost.

 

Previous articleSlick-One is back with his 1st Official Single for the year 2022 , ‘Because of You’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Zambia and Namibian Govt to sign MOU for gas, oil pipeline construction

  The Zambian and Namibian governments are next month expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government did not budget for the recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers

Economy Chief Editor - 14
Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri says government will not recruit Agriculture Extension Officers this year because they are not budgeted for in the 2022 national...
Read more

NAPSA Partial Withdrawals of Benefits: Government Cautioned

Economy Chief Editor - 32
By Dr. Brian Mushimba I have followed this discussion with lots of interest. That government wants people to access their pension funds before they retire....
Read more

ZCCM-IH looking for a financial adviser to reform Mopani Copper Mines

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Zambia’s state mining investment firm Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) is on the lookout for a financial adviser to reform Mopani...
Read more

Consider recapitalizing Indeni Petroleum Refinery, Government urged

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Policy Analyst Kelvin Chibomba is urging the government to consider recapitalizing Indeni Petroleum Refinery as it still has the potential to mitigate any possible...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.