Chipolopolo Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic thinks Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has the potential to go south to the English Premiership.

The Chipolopolo striker on Sunday scored the Scottish champions Rangers equalizer in their 1-1 big Glasgow derby away draw against their archfoes Celtic.

Asanovic told The Scottish Sun that Fashion had the attributes to follow his Chipolopolo compatriot’s midfielder Enock Mwepu of Brighton and Leicester City striker Patson Daka in the English top-flight.

“I really love this guy Sakala. He’s an excellent player. He’s got speed, he’s got skill and he can shoot,” Asanovic said.

“In football terms, he has everything. And he’s a really good guy as well.

“I watched the Celtic v Rangers game last Sunday, and I was so happy to see Sakala scoring.

“You could tell by the way he reacted when the goal went in how happy it made him to make a mark in such a big fixture.”

Fashion joined Rangers this season from Belgian club KV Oostende.

“He’s still young and he’s still learning about British football,” Asanovic said.

“But in terms of having the talent and attitude to make another step up in his career? Absolutely, he can do that.

“That will be his target — and so it should be. He’s played in Russia and Belgium and he’s developing his football at a good level.

“He’ll want to continue that, but in the meantime, he can stay at a big club like Rangers and learn.”

Meanwhile, Fashion missed Asanovic’s first assignments as coach following the Croat’s appointment in January.

Fashion pulled out of Chipolopolo’s March friendly dates in Turkey against Congo-Brazzaville and Benin due to a positive COVID-19 test.