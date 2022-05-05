Senior Patriotic Front (PF) officials were on Wednesday among scores of mourners that witnessed the burial of slain jerabo and Kitwe business man Richard Chileshe Mbulu commonly known as Chile One at Kitwe Memorial Park in Nkana East.

Mr. Mbulu was allegedly shot dead by his wife Annie Monta, 30, in their bedroom after a marital dispute in the early hours of Saturday in Riverside, Kitwe

Former PF Secretary General and now National Chairman Davies Mwila, Frank Ng’ambi, National Youth Chairman Christopher Kang’ombe, Central Committee member Raphael Nakacinda and party presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili were all present at the burial.

In his remarks during burial, Mr. Mwila described Chile One as a gallant man who was loyal and committed to the PF.

“Representing the party, we have lost a gallant man in Chile One. Some people called him commander but we used to refer to him as general. Why were we calling him that? It is because Chile One was a people person. The multitude of mourners is here because Chile One lived well with people. He used to look after many people who have been left crying by his death. Chile One’s death has shocked us. This man sleeping here was a real man, he was a fighter. If more men were like him, Zambia would have developed. He was a fighter, loyal and committed to the party (PF). We are very sad as a party,” Mr. Mwila said.



The former Chipili Member of Parliament took advantage of the opportunity to indirectly take on the UPND Government.

Mr. Mwila alleged that the New Dawn government has given people from far districts access to the Black Mountain in Kitwe while leaving out the local people.

In apparent reference to President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Mwila said the head of state has you-turned on his campaign promise to lower the cost of mealie meal.

“Let me go to the Bible, Adam and Eve changed and sinned against God. A human being can change. The manner in which our man has died is not good at all. I am therefore asking you to believe in God. Don’t believe in a man because a man changes. Umuntu kuti akulaya ulupili mailo aya leta aba ku Mongu na ku Mansa mwebene ba lupili mwashala. Umuntu alachinja. I am referring to the Bible to say believe in God dont believe in a man. When he promised you the (black) mountain after you elect him, he gives the mountain to people from Mongu, Chinsali, Mansa leaving out you the people. People listen to me carefully on how man changes. He said when you just elect me the price of mealie meal will drop from K150 to K50. Ukumwipusha ati tefyo nalandile. Umuntu alachinja,” Mr. Mwila said as mourners clapped.

“Let me thank you the people of Wusakile, the people of Kitwe for mourning well Chile One. Let’s continue uniting. Let me repeat, we have lost a gallant man. To the family look after Chile One’s children. The same way you loved Chile that’s the same way you should look after the children he has left behind. I am ending here. I have warned you. Chile One let your soul rest in peace,” Mr. Mwila concluded.



Earlier during burial, the preacher of the day Innocent Mwansa of Fire Deliverance Ministries urged mourners to prepare for their death by being in good standing with the Creator.

“Insure your life with Jesus. My beloved your life must be insured so that if you died today you won’t worry. That is why Paul says ifwe fwebena Lesa ukufwa bunonshi lelo ukwikala ni muli Yesu Kristu because I am insured in Christ. If your life is not insured and you die today my brother my sister you go to hell. My sister, my brother you can have everything but you dont live by yourself. One day Lesa akalanda ukutila today is my day you won’t go anywhere, you won’t say anything.

Today we have gathered here to escort ba Chile. When he was alive, we called him general Chile but today even if you call him general and salute it won’t work out because today God has said it is my time,” he preached.

“When God calls you there is no resistance. No one has created him or herself. I know that most of the mourners here have not been to Church for a long time, it’s been long since you mentioned God’s name, it’s been long since you knelt down and thanked God. You just wake up and go wherever you want. You don’t know that there is one who looks after you. I have come to tell you that there is God who looks after you. There is God who has got power over your life. If God wills he can remove you or put you. There is death which comes in different forms. People of God prepare yourself to die. Time to repent is when you are alive,” the clergyman said.

