Transport and Logistics Minister, Frank Tayali today unveiled the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA)Board following the dissolution of the previous Board in October last year.

Mr Tayali named Frederick Mwalusaka, Musokotwane Sichizuwe and Ireen Lumbwe as the three board members from the Zambian side to join three others from the Tanzania side.

He said the three have been carefully selected and has expressed confidence that the team will use their expertise to efficiently operate the institution.

“The board for Tazara were carefully selected in order for them to fully utilize their expertise to help the institution operate more effectively. To you the newly appointed members of the board, much is expected of you and I have no doubt that you will execute your duties to the best of your abilities” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister has appealed to the TAZARA members of staff to immediately call off their strike and has assured that government is working tirelessly to resolve the issues at TAZARA, including salary arrears.

He said most of the problems currently faced by the company stem from the disruption on operations caused by the accident that occurred at Chambishi Bridge which has resulted in loss of income and disclosed that government has since released a sum of 1.9 million US dollars towards repair of the bridge.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to address the workers at TAZARA who have engaged in an illegal strike that basically, they are pushing an open door. It is the policy of this administration and my Ministry that we are doing everything possible to address their plight. I urge them to call off their strike as government is looking for lasting solutions to end their problems” she said.

The minister has since called for public private partnerships for investments in the rail transport sector for them to accommodate heavy equipment which he said is currently causing damage to roads.