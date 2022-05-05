9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Entertainment News
Updated:

Slick-One is back with his 1st Official Single for the year 2022 , ‘Because of You’

By staff
staff

Hip-Hop artiste “Slick-One” is back with his 1st Official Single for the year 2022. This time enlisting the So’ Good Entertainment Sharp Shooter, Rapper, Singer, Song Writer who goes by the name of KILLA for a very 80’s to 90’s Discotheque-ish Love Song titled “Because Of You” produced by Kelvin Sarrz.

The vibes on this joint are definitely undeniable and are undoubtedly bound to get anyone who knows and understands quality Music, rocking and resonating with this record. The song is available for purchase and streaming on all major digital platforms worldwide.

Entertainment News

