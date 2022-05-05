OYDC Zambia is hosting over 1000 youths in seven sports disciplines taking part in the 2022 National Youth Sports Festival which has been launched by Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Job. Elvis Nkandu MP.

During the launch the minister challenged sports associations in Zambia to take advantage of the sports festival to identify talented athletes they can start sending to competitive games such as the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

And the Minster disclosed that the launched sports festival will be hosted annually and expressed hope that soon other provinces will be playing host to the games.

Some sports disciplines being played include; athletics, basketball, volleyball, netball, football, Paralympic, and boxing.

The launch was attended by several heads of sports associations, permanent secretaries in the Ministry of Youth Sports and Arts and Ministry of Community Development, National Sports Council of Zambia officials, OYDC CEO, among others.

The sports festival is expected to come to a close on Saturday and all participants have been drawn from all the ten provinces