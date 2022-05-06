The Copperbelt Province has recorded 88 maternal deaths in the last four months, Provincial Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo, has disclosed.

Meanwhile, -Government is working on interventions that will ensure that the country trains, deploys and retains midwifery professionals, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo, has disclosed.

Mr. Kasongo said the government is alive to the ever increasing demand for midwifery services in the country hence the midwife/clients ratio should be improved.

He said not investing in midwifery implies failure to address maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.

Mr. Kasongo was speaking in Luanshya yesterday when he officiated at the commemoration of the international day of the midwife.

He disclosed that available data indicates that a well-supported midwifery can avert a total of 83 percent of maternal deaths, stillbirths and neonatal deaths.

“As a province, we recorded 88 maternal deaths in the first quarter this year, translating into a ratio of 128/100,000 live births.

He pointed out that the government is strengthening the health system in order to address the current and future challenges by employing over 11,000 health workers countrywide.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kasongo has commended the Midwives Association of Zambia (MAZ) for their strong partnerships and for mobilising resources to train midwives in essential competences.

He has however challenged the Ministry of Health to ensure that no woman loses a life while giving birth.

He said newly born babies should also be given a healthy start.

This year’s midwives day was being commemorated under the theme “100 years of progress”.

And Midwives Association of Zambia (MAZ) Copperbelt Province Acting Chairperson, Major Mweemba, has appealed to the government to deploy more midwives to rural health facilities if the country is to reduce maternal mortality rates.

Mr. Mweemba noted that many midwives that are deployed to rural areas are burning out because they are overwhelmed due to the high number of clients.