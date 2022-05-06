Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, says it is important that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) join the government in quest of improving the livelihoods of the people.

Speaking when the Kwesu Kwilala Na Ba Swaka Trust Limited paid a courtesy call on him at his office this morning, Mr Nanjuwa said he was grateful with the organization’s objectives of engaging people in remote areas of the province with a view of improving their welfare.

The Minister said it is important that other organisations such as the ‘Kwesu Kwilala Na Ba Swaka Trust Limited’ join efforts with the government to serve the citizenry.

He said the government is there to serve the people and see to it that the citizenry receive the services that they require and improve their livelihood.

Mr Nanjuwa said the government deliberately increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a way of empowering the constituents.

He explained that the CDF has been categories in bursaries, projects, youths and women empowerment to allow the marginalized groups to benefit.

Meanwhile, Kwesu Kwilala Na Ba Swaka Trust Limited National Information and Publicity Secretary, Ivy Ndhlovu, said her organisation is looking for ways of empowering the poor of the poorest in remote areas in order to achieve sustainable development.

Mrs Ndhlovu said the organisation intends to reach out to the poorest by identifying the remotest areas of central Province.

She said the identification process started with Serenje district and soon will be in Chisomo area of Kapiri Mposhi District where people reportedly are lagging behind in almost everything.

And Kwesu Kwilala Na Ba Swaka Trust Limited Chairperson, Lewis Chisenga, said the organisation was registered into a company last year in order to support the government’s efforts of improving the welfare of the people.

Mr Chisenga said his organisation is supplementing the government’s efforts especially in far-flung areas where government presence may not be felt.