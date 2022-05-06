9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 6, 2022
General News
Updated:

Govt cautions against corruption during recruitment of health workers

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata has cautioned against engaging in corrupt activities during the recruitment of health workers.

Stressing that those found wanting will be dealt with severely, Mr. Kamalata says that the recruitment exercise should be free and fair regardless of race, religion, political affiliation among others.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary was speaking during the induction of the Human Resources management subcommittee in Lusaka.

Mr. Kamalata noted that the response from the applicants was overwhelming and the exercise should be treated with seriousness.

The team undertaking the selection of the successful applicants should avoid corruption practices adding that government will not protect offenders.

Mr Kamalata urged the team to be professional and treat every applicant equal regardless of where they belong in society:

And Lusaka Province Health Director Consity Mwale said that the recruitment exercise will address the low staffing levels in province.

Dr. Mwale said that rural health posts in the province have a minimum of one qualified health worker.

He said that the recruitment of the health workers will help cushion the low staff levels in the health facilities:

