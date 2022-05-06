The Ministry of Land and Natural Resources has disclosed that it has far issued over 26,000 certificates of title to land owners under national land titling programme.

Government in 2018 embarked on a national land titling programme aimed at improving land tenure security and increasing transparency in land allocation.

The national land titling programme involves a systematic registration of all property in the country in order to provide security of tenure to property owners.

Speaking during the certificate of title handover ceremony in Lusaka on Thursday, Ministry of Lands permanent secretary Daphne Chabu said the ministry has approved the electronic signature developed by Medici land governance for land owners to get certificate and title for their land.

Mrs Chabu said that the use of the electronic signature will expedite the issuance of offer letters and certificates of title that will enable them to reach their target of issuing 4 million titles deeds to land owners by 2027.

“There will be a quick turnaround in the titling Programme with the use of E-signature which is a great milestone in the production and storage of land records,” she said.

Mrs Chabu said the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will continue to explore ways in which they can leverage technology to increase efficiency in the Titling process.

Speaking at the same event, Medici Land Governance CEO Ali El Husseini said a title deed is an investment in the future generation.

“It’s empowerment and unlocking capital from your property. Paying for the title will have long term effects on all of Zambia,” he said.

In the past some people have expressed their concerns over the pace at which the national land titling programme was moving.

Some stakeholders say this process needs to be expedited so that all those that own land can start enjoying the full benefits.