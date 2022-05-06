The National Road Fund Agency- NRFA says it will soon be funding the construction and rehabilitation of trunk roads on the Copperbelt.

NRFA Chief Executive Officer, Wallece Mumba confirmed receiving numerous complaints from members of the public on the bad state of roads on the Copperbelt and assured that roads will be worked on.

Mr. Mumba said people will soon start seeing tangible results on the ground and able to realise the benefits of the money they spend on toll fees.

Mr. Mumba said in Ndola today during a stakeholder meeting called by the Committee on Transport, Works and Supply at Ndola City Council chambers.

And Ndola City Council has called for the introduction of a system that will allow allocation of a certain percentage of toll fees to local authorities to sustain their road maintenance programmes.

NCC Director of Engineering Services, Elias Mwalaba said the local authority has realised it is not meeting the much desired results for road maintenance from funds generated locally.

He said the introduction of the specific revolving fund will enhance the council’s road maintenance programmes.

“From the locally generated funds, we are not meeting the demands for road maintenance. We have the toll gate, but we need a certain percentage to be allocated to road maintenance at the local level,” he said.

And Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia- PTAZ Secretary General, Benson Tembo called on government to consider suspending toll fees collection on the Copperbelt until such a time when roads are worked on.

” the state of the roads on the Copperbelt poses a danger to tankers besides compromising transportation of goods, so why collect fees when roads continue to be bad. Mr Tembo asked.

Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo has told the Parliamentary Committee on transport, Works and Supply that called on him today in Ndola that the roads in the province need urgent attention.

Mr. Matambo said despite the province having five toll gates, nothing tangible is coming out to improve the road Infrastructure.

“We have about six toll gates, but several roads are in bad state. Copperbelt was given a raw deal when it comes to roads. Roads are terribly bad in Ndola and the Copperbelt at large,” Mr. Matambo said.

And Committee Chairperson, Mubika Mubika assured stakeholders that the concerns will be submitted to relevant offices for consideration.

Mr. Mubika said the committee is on the Copperbelt to check on the toll gates to see how they are operating and assured that the concerns will be attend to soon.

Meanwhile, Ndola Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative, Vernon Shone said the new dawn administration has inherited a mess in the road sector but should quickly rehabilitate them.

Mr. Shone has attributed the deteriorating of roads to overloading by many truckers and urging the road development agency to up its game where inspection is concerned.