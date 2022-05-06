President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and sworn in five envoys into the foreign service among them UPND National Chairman Steven Katuka as High Commissioner to Namibia.

Also sworn in is late First President Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Panji Kaunda as High Commissioner to Malawi.

Others are Eunice Luambia as Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Duncan Mulima as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Paulo Posita as Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony, President Hichilema told the Diplomats to put the interests of the country first and ahead of their personal interests.

President Hichilema said acceptance to serve in government entails that a person must surrender their personal interests and prioritise national interests.

“Your personal interests are subservient to national interests. Our goal is to serve the people of Zambia,” said President Hichilema.

The Head of State said the Envoys deployed to the five jurisdictions comprise freedom fighters and career civil servants, carefully selected in order to serve the country through its diversity.

President Hichilema pointed out that most government officials have forgotten about serving the country and warned that he is monitoring and watching them.

Mr Hichilema said that as leaders, he expects High Commissioners and Ambassadors to unite their staff in the missions and not divide them as they serve the country.

President Hichilema implored the diplomats to familiarise themselves with the UPND manifesto and government’s development agenda in order to push the agenda of economic diplomacy.

The President directed the envoys to accelerate economic and social cooperation between the countries they have been accredited to and Zambia at large.

President Hichilema further challenged the diplomats to ensure that they market Zambia by promoting the country as a safe and best investment destination and creating opportunities for trade.

The Head of State said the Diplomats must ask themselves when they are in their missions as to how many investment opportunities they are creating for Zambia in their jurisdictions.

President Hichilema said he expects Zambia’s new envoys to actualize the many memoranda of understanding Zambia has signed with other countries.

The Head of State directed Mr Katuka to ensure that a memorandum of understanding is signed by June 2022 between Zambia and Namibia for Oil and Gas to lower the cost of energy in the country.

President Hichilema said the Kazungula Bridge must be utilised effectively to harness trade between Zambia and Namibia.

President Hichilema also directed Zambia’s new High Commissioner to Malawi, Panji Kaunda to ensure that the Mwami Border post is commissioned and operationalised to promote trade between the two countries.

The Head of State also directed Zambia’s new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr Mulima to follow up on the fuel and fertilizer deal.

The President told Mr Mulima to ensure that he makes calls to Saudi Arabia immediately after the swearing in ceremony and facilitate for a Zambian delegation to go to that country and begin to actualize the fuel and fertilizer deal.

Mr Hichilema advised Ambassador Mulima to follow up the investment and business opportunities discussed and identified on his recent trip to the Middle East.

President Hichilema told Ambassador Mulima that Zambia has to start export agro produce to Saudi Arabia as it is a viable market that has not been tapped into by the country.



The Head of State also directed Ambassador Posita to ensure that the MoUs Zambia recently signed with DRC are actualised for the benefit of Zambians.

President Hichilema urged Ambassador Luambia to ensure that she creates linkages with the UN agencies in Geneva such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Trade Organisation (WTO) to support Zambia in their respective mandates for the benefit of Zambians.

And Mr Kaunda said he will ensure that the Mwami Border post is operationalized to facilitate trade and access to Nacala Port.

High Commissioner Katuka said his appointment is a call to service and will ensure that linkages are established to enhance economic cooperation between Zambia and Namibia and that benefits trickle down to ordinary Zambians.

Ambassador Luambia said she will ensure that Zambia maximises benefits from Geneva-based UN agencies in supporting the country’s development agenda.

And Ambassador Mulima said he will ensure that Zambia maximises investment and trade opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The swearing cin eremony was attended by Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Foreign Affairs Minister Stephen Kakubo, Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and other senior government officials.