Friday, May 6, 2022
General News
Zambian among 8 trapped in Burkina Faso zinc mine

By Chief Editor
Hope is slowly fading that the eight workers, including a Zambian, trapped inside a flooded mine in Burkina Faso will be rescued alive, a diplomat has said.

The eight—a Zambian, a Tanzanian and six locals—have been trapped for two weeks at the Perkoa zinc mine.

On Tuesday, Dr Benson Bana, Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and the entire Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), said the rescuing mission was still ongoing.

He said rainwater began filling the mine when the workers were 500 metres below the ground.

“The embassy is still following up very closely on the rescuing mission. Burkina Faso Prime Minister visited the site recently and he also expressed concerns about the safety standard of the mine even before the disaster happened,” said Dr Bana.

Sources said the trapped people could be running out of oxygen and water, and that it was also difficult to supply food them.

The accident, which occurred on April 16, 2022, was accelerated by the heavy rainfall, which caused flooding at the mine.

The mine is owned by a Canadian-based firm Trevali Mining Corp. Sources say that officials from the firm have been barred from leaving the West African country as investigation into the incident are conducted.

