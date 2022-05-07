A march-past and prayers have been conducted in Ndola City on the Copperbelt against the reported case of abduction in the country.

Several church members under the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) Ndola Chapter held a march-past from Jacaranda Shopping Mall to St. Paul’s -United Church of Zambia, Masala Central Congregation where prayers were conducted against the spirit of abduction.

The march-past and prayers follows the recent reported abduction of 22-year old Pamela Chisupa of Lusaka whose whereabouts is unknown three weeks after the information filtered through social media.

Chisumpa disappeared from her business place on Cairo Road in Lusaka, only to appear – a few days later – in a video pleading for her life while her alleged kidnappers hit her.

Chisupa’s torment in a video has brought fear among citizens.

She was reported missing in mid April, 2022 by her sister.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the march-past, one of the organisers, Rev. Margret Mwape of the United Church of Zambia, Masala Congregation said society and the church must rise and speak against child abuse especially abduction and trafficking.

“Today we have an important event to pray over what is happening in our nation Zambia concerning the girl child. We are marching from here (Jacaranda Mall) to St. Paul’s -United Church of Zambia, Masala Central Congregation. We are saying that the girl child in our society is not protected. The girl child is not safe from abuses like child trafficking and abduction. We have risen as a society and as churches under the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ).Our theme is standing with one voice against abduction. We need to stand up so that we can protect the girl child from abuse. You are aware of the case in Lusaka where a child Pamela has gone missing and her whereabouts are not known,” Rev. Mwape said.

“Only God knows what has happened to her (Pamela). As society and as Church we can’t just sit idle when our children are being trafficked or abducted. Some children are being trafficked to places where they are being used in brothels and some people are making profits over innocent children. People may just know that children have gone missing without realizing that they have been trafficked. We are up as a Church trying to protect the girl child,” she said.

“We won’t sit and relax no matter what we are going to fight to protect our girl child. It is our prayer that children should be safeguarded. Children should be taught to be wary of people coming to them to pretend that they are good Samaritans. People should be aware and should not tolerate such people. This vice must come to an end. We should not allow abductions in our country where people are even demanding ransom. Even though we hear some high profile people are connected to these vices, we are demanding that this must come to an end,” Rev. Mwape added.

Meanwhile, Police are yet to provide more details regarding their investigation into the disappearance of Pamela.

Police just refuted recent information on social media that the mobile money agent Pamela who is alleged to have been abducted has been found dead.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga recently said in a statement that police have not received such information.

Mr Hamoonga said if at all there is anyone with such information or any other information that may help in the ongoing investigations, they should report to the nearest police station.

He also warned persons that are in the habit of posting falsehoods on social media that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.