President Hakainde Hichilema has fired High Court judge Joshua Banda for mischievous behaviour in the execution of his mandate.

The President has also suspended judge Sunday Nkonde of the industrial relations division for gross misconduct.

According to a statement issued by special assistant to the President for press and public relations, Anthony Bwalya the firing and suspension of the two judges follow the recommendations in the report presented to the President by the Judicial Complaints Commission this afternoon May 6, 2022.

“The removal and suspension of the said puisne judges is in the exercise of the powers vested in the President in Articles 144(5)(b) and 144(3) of the Constitution,” read the statement.

This week the Anti-Corruption Commission recorded warning and caution statements from judge Banda and Charles Kafunda for interfering with witnesses during disciplinary hearings before the JCC.

The duo was also warned and cautioned in January this year for corrupt practices for allegedly soliciting for K130,000 and in turn received K63,000 from David Mwanza a former sheriff officer as an inducement or reward for them to have charges against him adjudicated in his favour.

Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema received two reports from the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) at State House. The reports contain complaints the Commission received from citizens against some judicial officers.

In their submissions, the Commission led by Chairperson Vincent Malambo stated that their job as JCC is to ensure that the judiciary is beyond reproach and will therefore deal with public complaints expeditiously.

One of the reports involves a complaint regarding a high court Judge whom the JCC has been investigating for corruption allegations.

JCC Chairperson Vincent Malambo said the report is a culmination of the work which commenced on 19th January this year when the Commission received a complaint of alleged corruption against the judge.

Mr. Malambo said the investigations have revealed a clear failure of the judicial appointments system because the complaint against the Judge was already known.

Speaking when he submitted the report to the Head of State, Mr. Malambo, recommended that Zambia should introduce a merit based and transparent system on the appointment of Judges which will involve a broader public input.

He further said Judges must resist the temptation of corruption because their conduct and image are the only true foundation of public confidence in the judiciary.

And receiving the report from the JCC, President Hichilema said his administration will not interfere in the operations of the Judicial Complaints Commission and will allow it to operate professionally.

The Head of State has also called on the JCC to hear all complaints from Zambian citizens and ensure that they are expeditiously dealt in order to avoid delaying justice.

“We will act on the submitted reports within and in line with the constitution. We also call on the JCC to be dealing with complaints from the public expeditiously and in real-time because justice delayed is justice denied.”

He further appealed to Zambians to continue utilising bodies such as the JCC to ensure that the nation creates a fair and just society.

“These are institutions established to help us fight corruption, injustices even among members of the Executive, the Judiciary who in some way, society may treat as immune to Constitutional and public scrutiny. No one is above the law.”

“We will study the report and update you on the next course of action.”