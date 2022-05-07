9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Economy
Updated:

Tristan Pascall becomes First Quantum CEO takes over from his Dad, Matt

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The board of First Quantum Minerals has appointed Tristan Pascall to the role of CEO, and added Alison Beckett as an independent director.

The company in November announced that Mr Pascall would take over the role of CEO from his father, co-founder Philip Pascall, who held the position since 1996.

Philip Pascall remains chairperson of the board of directors.

The appointment of Tristan Pascall represents the culmination of a succession planning process led by independent directors on the board’s nominating and governance committee.

“We believe Tristan’s combination of operational, strategic and capital markets experience is fundamental to the continuity of our unique core capabilities, namely industry-leading project execution and operational excellence,” said chairperson of the nominating and governance committee and lead independent director Robert Harding.

He also thanked co-founder Clive Newall for his contributions to the growth and development of the company. Newall on Thursday retired from the board of directors.

Meanwhile, Beckett has a career spanning industry and consulting, including procurement and strategy consulting. She is currently group talent director at Ardagh Group and was previously an adviser providing leadership advisory services at Egon Zehnder

Latest News

