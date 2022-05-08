Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe says government remains committed to addressing the challenges that impede on the development of children.

Mr Chileshe listed challenges such as poverty, child labour, unwanted pregnancies, early marriages and illiteracy as issues affecting children.

He said that government is aware of these challenges and is addressing them as can be evidenced by the actualisation of the free education policy.

Mr. Chileshe was speaking at the Le’May Safe Haven back the school charity event in Lusaka

The Permanent Secretary noted that the move by Le’May Safe Haven Foundation to help vulnerable children go back in school was established inspiring.

He added that the occasion symbolised the unifying factor of not only the people in the community but also Zambians in their quest to uphold cultural and moral values.

“It is my considered view that education is important and acts as an equalizer to the people as it is used as a foundation of fostering socio-economic development of a country,” Mr . Chileshe stated.

Bata Managing Director Benson Okumu said the company was happy to support the foundation with items worth K41, 500.

Mr. Okumu said the donation was done with love because that is a standard for Bata as a corporate social responsibility to partner with such causes for the benefit of children in the community where they operate from.

Le’May Safe Haven Foundation Director, Sarah Mupeseni expressed gratitude to various companies who rendered support for the children to be able to go back to school.

Ms. Mupeseni said the support will go a long way in changing many children’s lives to attain an education.

“Everyone that came on board to donate and help in any possible way towards these children’s education did it because they are concerned about their welfare,” Ms Mupeseni noted.

Meanwhile, Chamba Valley Primary School Deputy Head Teacher Daniel Tembo said the school administration was happy to receive the pupils back in school.

Mr. Tembo however urged parents to ensure that they cooperate with the initiative by making sure their children do not miss class in order for them to catch up with school work.

About 140 children who do not go to school in Meanwood community have been identified for support.