President Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn government in its entirety will work with the Catholic Church in serving the people in various ways to improve their welfare.

Speaking at the Episcopal Consecration of new Bishop for Monze Diocese Reverend Father Raphael Mweempwa at the new Cathedral of the Holy Trinity yesterday, President Hichilema says all churches should be viewed as complementary to government in serving the people rather than competitors.

The Head of State emphasised that his government will work with all religious bodies in serving the people in various ways.

“As a new Dawn government never ever should we view the Catholic Church or any other church as our enemies but as complementary because we serve the same people as churches,” said President Hichilema.

“I ask my government in its entirety to work with the Catholic Church and this goes to those who will come after us not to be in conflict with the church but work with it to foster development,” he added.

The President said it was the duty the government to help the Catholic Church to ensure that some of remaining works at the new cathedral are completed as it was a centre of worship for all the people.

Mr Hichilema who was impressed with the high quality works of the new cathedral pledged the government’s full support to the completion of the new church building.

President Hichilema urged the local authority to urgently attend to challenges of water faced by the Monze Mission Hospital by drilling boreholes using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

He noted that the Catholic Church has done tremendous works in the country and needs to be fully supported by the government.

“We need to prioritise water for the Monze Mission Hospital because the money is there….I am not here to issue instructions but to remind the council that some if not all challenges faced by the Catholic Church in providing our people with needed services are addressed by the government,” said Mr. Hichilema.

The President congratulated the newly Ordained Bishop Mweempwa and urged him to offer the needed services not only to the Catholic faithful but to all the people in Monze District.

He expressed hope that the new Bishop Mweempwa would diligently serve the people of Monze with passion like the previous Bishops.



Earlier, Apostolic Nuncio of Malawi and Zambia, Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone who ordained the new Bishop Mweempwa urged him to be a true servant of the Lord and the people.

The Archbishop noted that the calling of Bishop was that of service to all people and advised the new Bishop to strive to be humble, meek and prayerful to avoid pitfalls in course of duty to the Lord.

He further advised the new bishop to seek pray always and be close with priests to lead the truth on the gospel.

BIshop Emeritus RT.Rev.Emilio Patriarca urged the new bishop to be a saint and true shepherd who listens to the voice of God and teach others to follow him.

He further implored the new Bishop to ensure unity among the priests and do everything possible to ensure unity prevails in the entire Catholic Church as well.

” The nedd for you to ensure unity among priest and the church at all times should be a must and therefore, do everything within your power to ensure unity and peace sustained at all times,” said Bishop Patriarca.



And President of the Zambia Conferences of Catholic Bishop Most Reverend, Ignatius Chama thanked the Republican President for attending the event saying it demonstrates the importance he attaches to the catholic church’ s mission to spread the word of God.

The Bishop has since admitted the new Bishop of Monze to the ZCC following his successful consecration.

Meanwhile, newly ordained Bishop Mweempwa of Monze diocese thanked the Holy Father the Pope for appointing him to run the diocese.

He also thanked the Apostolic Administrator Father Francesco Airloidi who run in the affairs of the diocese in the absence of a Bishop for his dedication to duty.



Bishop Mweempwa requested the catholic faithful to be patient and support him as he assumes office to ensure that the work of the Lord continues unhindered.

The new Bishop also pledged to work with the government, cooperating partners, traditional leaders and others in serving the people of Monze.

The new bishop was born on 30th March 1974 and appointed as Bishop for Monze Diocese by the Holy Father Pope on 25th February this year and the consecration yesterday marks his official assuming of duty.

Father Francisco Alrodi asked all the Catholics to support the new bishop in his journey as he shepherds the church.

He said 2022 was a special year for the diocese as it celebrates 60 years of its existence in Monze District.

The Monze Diocese was established in 1962 and so far four bishops have served the diocese and Bishop Mweempwa becomes the fifth.

The Episcopal Consecration was attended by chiefs Monze, Chona, Ufwenuka, Mwanza, Hamusonda and Choongo all of Monze District. Others were chiefs Hanjalika and Mwanachigwala of Mazabuka District, and chief Hamaundu of Pemba District.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa and other senior part officials were among dignitaries who attended the event.