President Hakainde Hichilema will this week be attending the Mining Indaba scheduled to take place from May 8th to 11th , 2022 in Cape town, South Africa.

In a press statement made available to the media in Lusaka yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo said President Hichilema will deliver a key note speech at the Mining Indaba on Monday, May 2022 at 09:00hrs local time.

Mr. Kabubo noted that the keynote speech will be entitled “A New Dawn for Zambia’s mining sector”.

The Minister said during the event, President Hichilema is also expected to engage both potential and current investors, and other partners to advance conversations relating to efforts to re-establish Zambia as a world class mining destination.

Mr Kakubo stated that the Head of State will also outline to the would-be investors the potential that the Zambian mining sector has to play a catalytic role in promoting industrialisation, job creation and inclusive growth in the country.

He explained that the President is further anticipated to hold bilateral meetings with regional heads of state that will also be in attendance.

The Minster said the Africa Mining Indaba is the world’s largest annual investment event for the mining sector and Africa’s largest gathering for mining operators, investors, governments and service companies.

Mr Kakubo further stated that participation at the event is part of government’s campaign to revitalise the sector as it works to increase production revenues and jobs.

He noted that the 2022 Mining Indaba is being held under the theme: Evolution of Africa Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Economics.”

Mr Kakubo said President Hichilema’s participation presents a great opportunity for Zambia to market her rich mineral resource and investment potential to the international mining community.

He said the President understands the key role that the mining sector will continue to play in accelerating economic growth through harnessing available opportunities.

Mr Kabubo further added that President Hichilema’s participation in the mining Indaba is projected to unlock opportunities for investment, reinforce bilateral relations with other countries within the region.

He said the President will be accompanied by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane and Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe adding that they are expected to return to Zambia on 11 the of May 2022.