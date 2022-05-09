Patson Daka, Edward Chilufya scored while Fashion Sakala sparked in Scotland.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Kaizer Chiefs: Forgotten man Lazarus Kambole made a rare appearance for Chiefs on Sunday when he started in their 1-1 home draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kambole was substituted in the 74th minute while Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for Sundowns.

-Maritzburg United: Striker Friday Samu played the full 90 minutes for Maritzburg United in Saturdays 1-1 away draw at Stellenbosch.

-Amazulu/Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, midfielder Roderick Kabwe and striker Justin Shonga all started for Sekhukhune in Saturdays 0-0 away draw at Amazulu.

Kabwe and Shonga were substituted in the 76th and 46th minutes respectively while compatriot at Amazulu Augustine Mulenga is still out with two games to go since sustaining an injury in continental action in March.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika did not travel with Inter Miami for Saturdays 1-0 away loss at Charlotte due to an injury.

=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Edward Chilufya scored his second league goal since joining the second placed Danish club in January from Djugarden in Sweden.

Chilufya scored the opening goal in the 2nd minute of Sundays 2-1 away win over AaB before he was substituted in the 57th minute.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for the promotion leaders in Fridays 2-1 home win over number three team Lyngby.

=DR CONGO

Defender Kabaso Chongo was substituted in the 68th minute while Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes in TP Mazembe’s 1-0 home win over RS Berkane of Morocco in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup semifinal first leg match.

=TANZANIA

Rally Bwalya came off the bench on Sunday to score Simba SC’s second goal in their 4-1 home win over Ruvu Shooting.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Fashion Sakala won a penalty and created one goal in the outgoing Scottish champions 2-0 home win over Dundee United on Sunday.

He was not on target despite his impact play after playing the full 90 minutes for the second placed side who are about to abdicate the Scottish Premiership title with two games to spare should leaders Celtic win in mid-week.’

-Raith Rovers: Defender Frankie Musonda started for fifth placed Raith in Fridays 1-1 home draw against promoted Kilmarnock before he was substituted in the 63rd minute



=RUSSIA

Klings Kangwa scored relegation threatened Arsenal Tula’s lone goal in Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Krasnodar in a match he played the full 90 minutes while brother Evans Kangwa was substituted in 76th minute.

It was Klings third goal of the season for the bottom placed side that have two games left to try and make the relegation playoffs.

=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Patson Daka scored his fifth EPL goal of the season on Sunday in Leicester’s 2-1 home loss to Everton in a match in which he played the opening 80 minutes.



-Brighton: With two games left to play, Enock Mwepu’s season is over due to a groin injury he sustained over a week ago in Brighton’s 3-0 away win over Wolves.