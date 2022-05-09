Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, has reiterated the government’s commitment to reviving the mining sector in Zambia and make it responsive to the needs of the country.

Mr. Kabuswe says Zambia is a major player in the mining sector in Africa hence the need to put in place effective policy measures that will make the industry viable and contribute positively to the country’s economic agenda.

He told ZANIS in an interview in Cape Town, South Africa yesterday that this is why the government will continue to interact with other players in the industry to learn and to woo more investment that will benefit the country.

He said the 2022 investing in African Mining Indaba, which will be held in South Africa from 10 to 12 May 2022, is one of the many platforms that Zambia intends to use to attract investment to the country’s mining industry.

The minister added that such forums give Zambia an opportunity to market itself and substantiate why investors should consider investing in the country.

“You know that Zambia is the major player in the mining sector not just in Africa but the world as a whole. This is why we will continue interacting with other players in the industry in order to showcase our potential and why we should be a preferred investment destination,” he said.

Mr. Kabuswe cited that the mining indaba is one of the biggest mining events that present enormous opportunity for the sector in Africa to engage and devise mechanisms of improving for the benefit of their people.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabuswe has expressed optimism that the current reforms being undertaken by the new dawn administration to improve the mining sector would attract more investment through the indaba.

He said having President Hakainde Hichilema as one of the main speakers at the indaba will put Zambia in a more advantageous position.

“As you know the stance that the new dawn administration has taken to revamp the mining sector and make it more viable, this is the platform that will help us get more investors and having President Hichilema as one of the main speakers will put us in a good position to sell our country to the world,” he added.

The Mines Minister is participating in the ministerial symposium in Cape Town and is expected to give a presentation on global solutions for the regional challenges and the next steps forward.

Zambia is participating in the 2022 Investing in Africa Mining indaba that has attracted three heads of state, heads of governments, captains of the mining industry and other global leaders.

President Hichilema is expected to arrive in South Africa today and participate in the indaba as one of the main speakers.