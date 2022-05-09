The First Session of the Thirteen National Assembly will resume on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 14:30 hours.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe has announced that the session which adjourned sine die on April 1, 2022 will resume next month.

During the last sitting, the National Assembly saw a new Member of Parliament from Kabwata Constituency, Andrew Tayengwa enter the House following a successful by-election.

President Hakainde Hichilema also addressed the nation on the progress made in the application of National Values and Principles.

During the sitting, Speaker, of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti suspended 30 Patriotic Front (PF) parliamentarians for 30 days for breaching parliamentary privileges in line with Section 22 of the Powers and Privileges Act.

This is contained in a statement availed to the media in Lusaka today.