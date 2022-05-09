9.5 C
Feature Politics
Updated:

New dawn government has removed politics from church- Matambo

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
New dawn government has removed politics from church- Matambo
Chief Editor

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo, says the government, under the stewardship of President Hakainde Hichilema, has restored sanity to the church.

And Mr. Matambo has assured that government will not interfere with the freedom of worship but allow the church to conduct its prophetic and moral guidance role freely.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Matambo noted that under the previous regime, the church saw the rise in individual groupings which brought about divisions in the Christian community in Zambia.

He said President Hichilema’s administration has made sure that the church remains focused on its role through the discouragement of unnecessary individual groups.

He said this last evening after witnessing the distribution of food items to 100 vulnerable households by the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Ndola.

“We will not interfere with the operations of the church as government. What will be sad is to see anyone allowing politicians to bring politics back,” he said.

He added that it is President Hichilema’s desire to give the church the place it deserves because he realises its importance in shaping morality in society.

And ECG National Pastor, Adamson Nkhoma thanked government under President Hichilema for the prevailing free operating environment.

Pastor Nkhoma said government has demonstrated its willingness to work with the church in ensuring that morality is upheld in society.

He disclosed that the church has spent K50, 000 to ensure that the 100 vulnerable households are empowered with food items.

Previous articleOver 2.47 million people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Zambia

1 COMMENT

  1. Does this guy ever has anything sensible to say? The churches stand has always been for justice, peace and equality.

