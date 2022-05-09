President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of the 2022 investing in African Mining Indaba slated for 10th to 12th May, 2022.

President Hichilema is one of the three Presidents that will be at the indaba which has attracted investors and captains of the mining industry across the world.

President Hichilema will join South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi and Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, Jean Michel Sama Lukonde at the indaba which will be attended by many other high profile global leaders.

The indaba, which will officially open tomorrow 9th May and run until 12th May 2022, is being held under the theme, ‘Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG, and the Economies’.

The plane carrying President Hichilema touched down at Cape Town International airport at 17:20 hours.

He was welcomed at the airport by Mines and Minerals Development Minister, Paul Kabuswe, senior staff from the Zambian embassy in South Africa and officials from the South African government.

The President is accompanied by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane among other officials.

President Hichilema is among the key speakers and is expected to give his keynote address to the indaba tomorrow.

The indaba is being held after two years of absence due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Various dignitaries have started arriving for the Indaba, which is the most attended and largest mining conference in Africa.

Earlier, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe said the 2022 investing in African Mining Indaba, will be one of the many platforms that Zambia intends to use to attract investment to the country’s mining industry.

Mr. Kabuswe said such forums give Zambia an opportunity to market itself and substantiate why investors should consider investing in the country.

“You know that Zambia is the major player in the mining sector not just in Africa but the world as a whole. This is why we will continue interacting with other players in the industry in order to show case our potential and why we should be a preferred investment destination,” he said.

He further said the mining indaba is one of the biggest mining events that present enormous opportunities for the sector in Africa to engage and devise mechanisms of improving for the benefit of their people.