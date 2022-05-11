9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Foreign Affairs Minister Defends HH’s long stay at Mining Indaba in Cape Town

By Chief Editor
53 views
4
Headlines Foreign Affairs Minister Defends HH's long stay at Mining Indaba in Cape...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of foreign affairs Mr Stanley Kakubo says that President Hichilema’s participation in the Indaba presents a great opportunity for Zambia to market her rich mineral resource and investment potential to the international mining community.

The Indaba will create a platform for high-level engagement, sharing of information on this strategic sector, and creation of synergies that will accrue benefits to the Zambian people.

He said the President has always underscored the key role that the mining sector will continue to play in accelerating economic growth through harnessing available opportunities in the sector; increasing copper and other mineral production; maximizing benefits from various metals; further exploration and value addition as well as positioning the country to be a lead manufacturer of mineral value-added products.

To this end, he said, President Hichilema’s participation in the Mining Indaba is projected to unlock opportunities for investment; reinforce bilateral relations with other countries within the region and further strengthen partnerships for greater cooperation in the country’s quest for development for the
participation in the Mining Indaba is projected to unlock opportunities for investment; reinforce bilateral relations with other countries within the region and further strengthen partnerships for greater cooperation in the country’s quest for development for the mining sector.

Previous articleGet Ready for Chicken Export, Poultry Owners Urged

4 COMMENTS

  1. Folks, stop justifying everything, For a President, 4 days in a foreign country not in official visit is a long time. Are you using the calendars you got from the Chinese ??

    1

  2. Kagame came for one day and the praise team was all over themselves… HOW SERIOUS HH WAS UNLIKE EDGAR LUNGU WHO USED TO SPEND MANY LAZY DAYS ON SUCH OCCASIONS. Besides Kakubo is under a microscope, so what else do we expect him to say?

  4. Attending such events is not just about going to listen to key notes and get flyers…………or giving a keynote speech then heading home………

    Meetings must be attended with players in the mining and metal industries to get maximum benefits……………

    4 days having meetings is a fair amount of time…………

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 4

Foreign Affairs Minister Defends HH’s long stay at Mining Indaba in Cape Town

Minister of foreign affairs Mr Stanley Kakubo says that President Hichilema’s participation in the Indaba presents a great opportunity...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema meets Cyril Ramaphosa

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
President Hakainde Hichilema today held a meeting with his South Africa's counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to find common grounds for harnessing development in rich...
Read more

Non-Alignment is not, and has never been Neutrality-Vernon Mwaanga

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Veteran politician and former diplomat Vernon Johnson Mwaanga has said when a country chooses non-alignment on matters of global peace and security it should...
Read more

Arrests will not silence me over matters of public interest-Nakacinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Outspoken Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has vowed that arrests will not silence...
Read more

President Hichilema has announced that Zambia has ended legal spat with Vedanta over KCM

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Bloomberg is reporting that Zambia has agreed to end legal action against billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. as President Hakainde Hichilema seeks to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.