Minister of foreign affairs Mr Stanley Kakubo says that President Hichilema’s participation in the Indaba presents a great opportunity for Zambia to market her rich mineral resource and investment potential to the international mining community.

The Indaba will create a platform for high-level engagement, sharing of information on this strategic sector, and creation of synergies that will accrue benefits to the Zambian people.

He said the President has always underscored the key role that the mining sector will continue to play in accelerating economic growth through harnessing available opportunities in the sector; increasing copper and other mineral production; maximizing benefits from various metals; further exploration and value addition as well as positioning the country to be a lead manufacturer of mineral value-added products.

participation in the Mining Indaba is projected to unlock opportunities for investment; reinforce bilateral relations with other countries within the region and further strengthen partnerships for greater cooperation in the country’s quest for development for the mining sector.