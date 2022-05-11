9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Economy
Get Ready for Chicken Export, Poultry Owners Urged

By Chief Editor
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Elias Mubanga has called on Zambians in the poultry business to get ready for the export of chickens to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Mubanga has disclosed that the renowned multi-million dollar company that expressed interest in doing poultry business with Zambia, will soon be in the country to table a number of logistical issues before the commencement of business.

He revealed that during the expected meetings, the two parties will chart the way forward and come up with some agreements between the two countries.

Mr Mubanga noted that this is an exciting venture especially for the small scale entrepreneurs, as a foreign company has shown interest to import chickens from Zambia.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Mubanga said the Zambian Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is on the ground facilitating the correspondence.

“There are plans that the Saudi Arabian companies interested in the poultry business will be visiting Zambia to have firsthand meetings with the government. My ministry being cardinal in the partnership, we are ready to receive them,” he said.

He further disclosed that another deal with a Saudi Arabian company to set up an agro-chemical manufacturing company in Zambia is still underway.

