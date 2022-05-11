The Government says it has sought the Green Climate Funds to implement a readiness project aiming at enhancing climate change planning.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Manakampwe explains the project is meant to help the country formulate a medium to long term climatic adaptation plan.

Mr Manakampwe says the programme will strengthen systems for integrating climate change adaptation.

Speaking when he officiated at the training of Provincial and District planning officers from Lusaka and Central Provinces, the Permanent Secretary said the project will further look into planning, and budgeting processes and prioritise adaptation actions with financing strategies.

“In this national adaptation planning process, the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment engaged a consultant to review existing tools for integrating climate change adaptation into plans and budgets and conduct training, “he said.

Mr Mwanakampwe adds that the review of existing tools for integrating climate change adaptation into plans and budgets and training of trainers had been achieved.

He further expressed gratitude to the Global Water Partnership and Africa Water Investment Program for continued support to the country as delivery partners.

And Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Principal Climate Change Officer-In-Charge of adaptation Kasanda Bunda said the objective of training was to establish systems of integrating climate change into budgeting and plans process.

“The capacity building would help the planners identify climate sensitive plans and recommend climate adaptation plans that could be integrated in the budgets, “ he said.

Mr Bunda said the intention was to have plans that were climate resilient from the initial point so that budgets and plans being implemented are climate sensitive.

The Principal Climate Change Officer In-Charge of adaptation explained that this would help enhance livelihoods through resources that are allocated for various programmes which incorporate climate change.