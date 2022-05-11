9.5 C
Entertainment News
Kaladoshas drops the visuals for a soulful timeless record titled Reverse

Kaladoshas drops the visuals for a soulful timeless record titled Reverse. The single comes off his highly anticipated album dropping later this year.

Audio produced by Kekero and Video directed by Director Lo for Tilimo Entertainment.

