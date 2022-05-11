Midfielder Enock Mwepu’s season may be over due to injury but the Chipolopolo captain has been duly awarded by Brighton with the 2021/2022 Goal of The Season Award.

Mwepu’s goal in Brighton’s 2-2 away draw against Liverpool last October sees him cap his debut season with the EPL club following his summer move there from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

That goal eclipsed another Goal of The Season contender he scored on April 9 in a 2-1 away win over Arsenal.

“What a season it has been for me and my family,” Mwepu said on Twitter.

“A season that I felt loved and cared when I had my low moments through injuries.

“Nevertheless, I am privileged and honoured to win this award and thanks to all the fans who voted for me.”

The goal is one of two Mwepu has scored in EPL action during a campaign blighted with injuries.

Mwepu’s third competitive goal came in League Cup action.

Meanwhile, Mwepu is currently sidelined with a groin injury he sustained in Brighton’s 3-0 away win over Wolves on May 30 and will see him miss his teams’ last three games of the season.