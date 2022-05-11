Veteran striker Winston Kalengo says he has done everything in his football career and is retiring with a happy heart.

The 36-year-old striker has hung up his boots after 19 years that took him from Zanaco to Zesco United and then to Congo-Brazzaville club AC Leopards and back to Zesco where he closed his career.

“It has been a successful career, awesome with Zesco, but not only with Zesco but with Zanaco and even when I went out (to Congo),” Kalengo said

“Whatever goes up must come down at some point so let the young boys carry on from on from where I have left and I believe I have left good players who can carry the mantle.”

Kalengo leaves football with a Zambia Super League record of nine league titles; four with Zanaco and five at Zesco with a combined total of 109 domestic competitive goals.

He was also FAZ Golden Boot Winner in 2015 with 15 goals.

Kalengo also had a brief but successful spell with Chipolopolo scoring 5 goals between 2014 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Kalengo said he has not decided what his next move is but steps down armed with a CAF E Coaching License.