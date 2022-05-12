9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 12, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chinsali PS says ZAF Airstrips in Muchinga need standardization and modernization

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Chinsali PS says ZAF Airstrips in Muchinga need standardization and modernization
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukugule, has appealed to the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to consider improving and expanding the airstrips in the region to modern standards.

Mr Mukungule observed that the province has poor standard airstrips which need expansion as well as improvement in order to facilitate the smooth landing of aircrafts.

Speaking when ZAF Deputy Commander, Major General Oscar Nyoni paid a courtesy call on him at his office yesterday, Mr. Mukungule disclosed that the province only has a few reliable airstrips that are currently operational with the one in Mpika being in a better state.

He called for the urgent rehabilitation and expansion of the Chinsali airstrip because it is based in the provincial headquarters which houses many important programmes from outside.

“I wish to appeal through your office that our plea can quickly be addressed,” he said.

Mr. Mukungule further stated that the presence of ZAF officers in the presence is significant towards the developmental agenda of the province.

The Permanent Secretary also called on the ZAF Command to consider deploying more officers in the province as there are currently few.

And ZAF Deputy Commander Oscar Nyoni said the Air Force will soon engage the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Infrastructure in the improvement and expansion of airstrips in the province.

Major General Nyoni charged that ZAF is a key stakeholder in spearheading the improvement of airfields adding that, airfields are important especially when there is a disaster as well as the transportation of senior government officials.

“We will give technical advice in the facilitation of the improvement of these airstrips as key players,” he said.

Previous articleRecommend my arrest if it feels I abused my office, Chanda Kabwe lashes out at Parliamentary Committee

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chinsali PS says ZAF Airstrips in Muchinga need standardization and modernization

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukugule, has appealed to the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to consider improving and expanding...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stalled works at Bangweulu Hospital irks the government

Rural News Chief Editor - 14
The government has expressed concern with the stalled works on the construction of the K154 million Bangweulu Regional Hospital in Lupososhi district of Northern...
Read more

Luapula minister worried with low number of CDF applicants

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Luapula Province Minister, Derricky Chilundika, has bemoaned the low number of applicants for secondary schools boarding bursaries and the skills development in Chipili district. Mr....
Read more

Divorced Husband to be paid maintenance allowance by his former Wife till he finds a Job

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Solwezi magistrate’s court has directed a Zambia National Service (ZNS) female staff sergeant to pay his husband K2,400 as maintenance following the dissolution of...
Read more

Improve service delivery, newly installed Mongu Mayor told

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta has advised newly installed Mongu Mayor Nyambe Muyumbana and his council to improve service delivery so that citizens can...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.