Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukugule, has appealed to the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to consider improving and expanding the airstrips in the region to modern standards.

Mr Mukungule observed that the province has poor standard airstrips which need expansion as well as improvement in order to facilitate the smooth landing of aircrafts.

Speaking when ZAF Deputy Commander, Major General Oscar Nyoni paid a courtesy call on him at his office yesterday, Mr. Mukungule disclosed that the province only has a few reliable airstrips that are currently operational with the one in Mpika being in a better state.

He called for the urgent rehabilitation and expansion of the Chinsali airstrip because it is based in the provincial headquarters which houses many important programmes from outside.

“I wish to appeal through your office that our plea can quickly be addressed,” he said.

Mr. Mukungule further stated that the presence of ZAF officers in the presence is significant towards the developmental agenda of the province.

The Permanent Secretary also called on the ZAF Command to consider deploying more officers in the province as there are currently few.

And ZAF Deputy Commander Oscar Nyoni said the Air Force will soon engage the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Infrastructure in the improvement and expansion of airstrips in the province.

Major General Nyoni charged that ZAF is a key stakeholder in spearheading the improvement of airfields adding that, airfields are important especially when there is a disaster as well as the transportation of senior government officials.

“We will give technical advice in the facilitation of the improvement of these airstrips as key players,” he said.